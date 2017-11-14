Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter North Wants to Make YouTube Tutorials -- But Kanye West Isn't Having It
North West may love hamming it up for the camera, but her mom's Snapchats are the most social media exposure she's going to get for now.
In an interview with WWD, Kim Kardashian West revealed that 4-year-old North hopes to follow in her mom's makeup-loving footsteps and take her talents to YouTube.
"The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kardashian recalled. "She was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this,' because her reaction was so funny."
"And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,'" she said.
North's dad put the kibosh on that idea quick, but Kardashian explained that they let her record videos for herself.
"I don't know if it's something she would really want to do…but it's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to social media," she shared, noting that social media is here to stay. "In the world we live in today, I don't think you ask someone young growing up to not be on social media -- that's just cruel. That's like asking [someone] to not communicate."
