Kim Kardashian Reveals Name of Baby No. 3!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's third child finally has a name!



The reality star took to her website on Friday to reveal the exciting news.



After much anticipation, the newborn's moniker is...



CHICAGO WEST!!!



While fans had a feeling the parents would choose something unique, like they did with their other two children, North, 4, and Saint, 2, what Kim and Kanye ultimately decided on did come as a surprise for many.



"Chicago? Really? I was expecting something more creative....," one fan tweeted, with another writing, "There are 100,000,000 names in this world yet you chose Chicago?!?!"



However, Chicago is actually pretty perfect when you think about. After all, that is the city Kanye grew up in, and if you're a fan of the rapper, then you already know he's proud to have been raised there.



Kim also revealed on Friday that the baby girl, already nicknamed "Chi," was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15, weighing in at 7lbs, 6 oz.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

And sister Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, is already a fan.



"I I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name," she tweeted, accompanying the message with three heart eye emojis. "hey Chi (shy)."

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Congrats to the happy couple!



