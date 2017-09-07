Kim Kardashian Reveals New Platinum Locks Are Her 'Real Hair': I've 'Wanted to Do This For a While'

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined. It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair -- we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she revealed. "Then, we did another five-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

“The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time,” Kardashian confessed. “I had to spend a week with yellow hair, just [using Olaplex] and conditioning it every day, until we toned it and got to lift this amazing white-silver color."

“I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!” she added.

