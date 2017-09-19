Kim Kardashian Reveals North Gave Her a Special Present to Keep Her Safe Before Her Paris Robbery
Ever since her Paris robbery in October 2016, Kim Kardashian has rejected fancy jewels and opulent bling. But it turns out, it was some personally precious gems that kept the reality star safe during the terrifying ordeal.
In her cover story for Allure magazine, the 36-year-old revealed that her daughter North, 4, gave her a very special present just before she left on that fateful trip to Paris.
Kim said that at the time, she had been oddly afraid to go on the trip, fearing a terrorist attack. North picked up on her mother’s concerns and tried to assuage her fears.
“She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it – like fake little plastic jewels – and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris,’” Kim recalled to the magazine.
Revealing she takes the gift with her everywhere she goes, Kim added, “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.”
In fact, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are trying to show their children, North and son, Saint, that material goods aren’t the most important things in the world.
“We don’t do gifts,” she said. “[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible.”
The same applies for the A-list couple, who used to gift one another with extravagant presents for every birthday and anniversary.
“I don’t like presents anymore,” Kim said. “We just did absolutely nothing [for our anniversary]. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept. You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did.”
