Kim Kardashian Reveals North Gave Her a Special Present to Keep Her Safe Before Her Paris Robbery

Revealing she takes the gift with her everywhere she goes, Kim added, “To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.”

In fact, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are trying to show their children, North and son, Saint, that material goods aren’t the most important things in the world.

“We don’t do gifts,” she said. “[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible.”

The same applies for the A-list couple, who used to gift one another with extravagant presents for every birthday and anniversary.