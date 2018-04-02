Kim Kardashian Reveals the Advice She Gives Pregnant Khloe: 'I'm the Real One With Her' (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian West has Khloe Kardashian's back when it comes to what to expect when expecting!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 37-year-old reality star on Saturday at the Jean-Georges restaurant inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California, about her new makeup collaboration with her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic -- KKW Beauty x Mario, out April 5 -- as well as how she's currently advising her sister, who is currently eight months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby. Khloe has previously revealed in her app that Kim is the sister she's most looking to emulate when it comes to her future parenting style.

"Khloe and I have a really good thing going on right now," Kim says. "I'm like the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it's going to go down."

The mother of three admits that like any new soon-to-be mom, Khloe is "freaked out" about what to expect.

"You cannot tell her anything right now that's too sensitive because she's just so freaked out. So, I can't really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing," she quips. "She's just going to have to figure that all out and slowly."

Of course, Kim has full confidence in Khloe's abilities.

"It'll be fine. She knows," Kim notes. "She's seen all of us go through it. She's prepared, but I feel her and I are on a really good communication about everything. I know when to push it and when to... right now isn't a time to freak her out. The closer it gets, you can't freak someone out."

"You have no idea and that's the beauty of it," Kim adds of parenthood. "You just have no clue and that's totally fine."

Speaking of bonds, Kim and Mario also talk about their incredibly close relationship, and, interestingly enough, how their new beauty collaboration launches on the day they met a decade ago.

KKW Beauty x Mario

"She was a rising star at the time in the United States," Mario recalls. "I was super excited and I just remember her being incredibly sweet, incredibly kind, and she was just taking selfies the entire time on a camera because we didn't have camera phones."

Clearly, Kim's look has evolved throughout the decade.

"In the early days, 10 years ago, we used to go super heavy on the base and, you know, extremely long lashes and lots of blush, and then, little by little, it has evolved. It has gotten sometimes less glam, and now I think we are going a little more glam," he notes. "I think that [Kim is] a glam girl at heart, so I think she will always be glam forever."

Mario says the number one makeup trend currently is the blue eye shadow look, which their upcoming palette will feature.

KKW Beauty x Mario

"Absolutely, we need to get the palette because it has the most perfect blue in it... but yeah, it's gonna be the biggest trend of 2018," he shares.

Earlier this month, Kim confirmed to Elle that she has a request in her will about how her hair and makeup should be done if she's too ill to communicate.

"I made a section that if I am so out of it that I can’t even communicate and I’m, like, sh**ting on myself, I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done," she confirmed. "I want to look as good as possible."

