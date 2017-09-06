Kim Kardashian Rocks Long Platinum Hair and Black Latex at Tom Ford's NYFW Show -- See the Look!

This isn't the first time Kardashian has gone blonde. She last dyed her tresses in Aug. 2016 and sported a platinum wig at husband Kanye West's Yeezy season 3 fashion show in February of that same year.

Her new look comes the same day that news broke out that she and West are expecting a third child. A source close to Kardashian told ET that the surrogate the couple hired in June is now pregnant.

“This was always the plan. After the complications with the other pregnancies they knew they wanted to go the surrogacy route for the next baby,” the source says. “They took their time finding the right woman to carry their baby and of course they are being very hands-on during this process.”

