Kim Kardashian Rocks See-Through Dress for Very Revealing Malibu Beach Photoshoot -- Pics!

Kim Kardashian's definitely got confidence!

The new mom of three was spotted rocking a totally sheer look during a Malibu beach photoshoot on Monday that left nothing to the imagination.

Kardashian casually strolled alongside the ocean during the shoot, showing off her backside in a see-through wrap and nude underwear. She wore her bleached locks slicked back and ran on the sand barefoot.



The look wasn't covered up in the front or back, exposing all of the 37-year-old reality star, though she did warm up between shots with a white robe.

Backgrid

In another pic, the reality star let a white dress hang off her shoulder, exposing her matching bra underneath.

Backgrid

Just a couple of days after the shoot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted a pic of the late Anna Nicole Smith with similar locks and an exposed white lacy bra, simply captioning it, "Muse."

Kardashian also showed off her curves in a recent Calvin Klein underwear campaign with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The sisters showed off their toned physiques in white underwear, while Kylie, who is pregnant with her first child, covered up behind a blanket. See more in the video below.

