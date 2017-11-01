Kim Kardashian Rocks Selena Quintanilla Costume That’s Almost Identical to Demi Lovato’s: Watch!
There’s plenty of Selena love to go around! Kim Kardashian debuted her fourth Halloween look on Tuesday night, embracing her inner Selena Quintanilla in a sparkly purple cutout jumpsuit.
“My fave Selena!!!!” she captioned a video of herself twirling around in the sexy look.
The 37-year-old reality star also showed off her famous booty, shaking it back and forth in another video.
Kardashian isn’t the first star to transform into the iconic late singer. Over the weekend, Demi Lovato wore a very similar jumpsuit, flashing even more cleavage in the racy look.
WATCH: Demi Lovato Shows Plenty of Cleavage in Spot-On Selena Quintanilla Costume
And for a Halloween-themed episode of her comedy Superstore, actress America Ferrera also donned a less-revealing version of the ensemble, which she proved was a little closer to the original look in a side-by-side photo.
As for Kardashian, she’s been at the top of her game this Halloween, dressing like a series of pop icons. She first embodied Cher with her pal, Jonathan Cheban, by her side as Sonny Bono. She also teamed up with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as the Michael Jackson to her Madonna. And her Aaliyah costume raised some eyebrows on social media from fans who weren’t sure she nailed the look.
For more from Kardashian’s festive getups, watch the clip below!