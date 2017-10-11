Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Is 'Getting There' With Little Brother Saint: 'She Just Is Still Jealous'

North West is making some progress as a big sister!

Kim Kardashian West shared a video with her website and app subscribers this week, where she updated fans on how her 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, Saint, are getting along, after admitting while guest hostingLive! With Kelly and Ryan in August that North... wasn't exactly the biggest fan of her little brother.

"Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous," Kim explains. "She needs to still get it together and warm up and, like, be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope, like, a week ago."