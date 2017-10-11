Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Is 'Getting There' With Little Brother Saint: 'She Just Is Still Jealous'
North West is making some progress as a big sister!
Kim Kardashian West shared a video with her website and app subscribers this week, where she updated fans on how her 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, Saint, are getting along, after admitting while guest hostingLive! With Kelly and Ryan in August that North... wasn't exactly the biggest fan of her little brother.
"Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous," Kim explains. "She needs to still get it together and warm up and, like, be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope, like, a week ago."
"She’s not, like, harmful. She’s not, like, hurting him or anything," she adds. "She just doesn't want boys in her room."
Well, it's good to see Nori is getting there -- especially 'cause baby No. 3 is on the way, after it was revealed earlier this year that Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting a child via surrogate.
During the video, Kim also puts her grandmother to the test -- quizzing her on modern slang! Watch the video below.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kim has brought up North's struggles with Saint.
