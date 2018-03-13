Kim Kardashian Says It's Important to Give Your 'Husband as Much Attention' As Your Kids

Kim Kardashian West has a full house and a packed calendar, but she always makes time for her husband.

The mother of three is featured on ELLE magazine's first-ever personalized cover for their April issue, which includes a handwritten note from Kim, and opens up like never before about her happy home life.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," she brags before noting that four children would be her limit. "I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin."

Guess who's ELLE? A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

The 37-year-old reality star explains that with a busy schedule like hers, she's mindful about making her marriage to Kanye West a top priority. "I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Kim says that in the nearly four years that the two have been husband and wife, she and Kanye have learned a lot from each other. "He’s taught me to have more of an opinion,” she says. “I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance."

In addition to learning to speak her truth, Kim admits that as she grows older, she's less concerned with what the public thinks of her.

"At the beginning, I looked at people’s opinions. Now I’m content in my life, and I don’t care," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares. "The things that make me happy now are different. But I swear, you have to be born for this. It’s not for everyone. I know I can handle it."

Kim recently welcomed her third child, Chicago, in January and explains to ELLE why she and Kanye chose to have gestational carrier, which is when a woman carries and delivers a baby for another couple.

"I hated being pregnant," she confesses. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

Boo George/ELLE

As for how the couple came to choose their gestational carrier, who Kim often refers to as their surrogate, she insists, "You know when you can trust someone."

"It’s a really tricky thing,” Kim continues. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

She also had some small requests from the woman who carried her daughter, including that her little girl be born in Los Angeles, “where all my babies were delivered," and that she use her doctor.

"She was totally comfortable with that.” Kim says, adding that preferred that the carrier eat as organically as possible, “which is just how she eats, so it was a good match for us.”

“I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel,'" she recalls. "I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.’”

Last fall, Kim opened up to ET about the "really different" experience.

"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong," she said. "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Face Off Against the Kardashian-Jenners on 'Family Feud'!

Kanye West Shares Pics of Him and Kim Kardashian After Hours of Posting Photos of Iconic Couples

Kim Kardashian Poses Topless While Eating Ramen Noodles

Related Gallery