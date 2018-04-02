Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Shocked’ How Sweet North and Saint Are With New Baby Sister Chicago (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian’s family is adjusting to life with baby no. 3 just fine!

The reality star and her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, caught up with ET’s Keltie Knight at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills over the weekend, where Kim opened up about her newest family member, 2-month-old daughter Chicago West.

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January, and the 37-year-old star admitted that the process has been completely different than giving birth to her first two children, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

“It really is a game-changer, not having to breastfeed and get back into shape,” she marveled. “I mean, I was so proud of myself that I did that [with the first two], but I do feel like my house is so full. But in the best way. It's amazingly full.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been open in the past about how North struggled to adjust when Saint was born, but she said that this time around, her eldest is embracing having a little sister in the best way.

“They love her,” she noted. “I'm so shocked that North is so nice and she's still... it's her world and she's the sweetest, but it's more like she and Saint have a thing. She's very warm with her sister.”

And the proud mama said Saint loves his little sister as well. She recently shared a sweet pic on her Instagram of her son giving his baby sister a kiss on the cheek, with the caption, “He loves her so much.”

“I was more worried about him, that he would be more jealous, [like] how North was with Saint,” she admitted. “But he's so good with her.Every day he has to give kisses and hugs. Literally, as I was walking in, [I was looking] on my phone at the video Kanye sent me with the kids trying to climb into her crib.”

Kim recently told Elle magazine that another kid isn’t out of the question for her family, but she said she’s taking some time to enjoy Chicago’s first months before making any big decisions.

“I've gotta live for a second,” she explained. “I mean, if it were up to my husband, we'd have like, seven, but, you know, it's a lot.”

“It might change, I don't know,” Kim added. “Maybe four is all I can handle. Maybe three is all I can handle.”

The reality star also opened up on what advice she’s been giving sister Khloe Kardashian, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"Khloe and I have a really good thing going on right now," Kim said. "I'm like, the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it's going to go down."



Kim and Mario’s new makeup collaborations, KKW Beauty x Mario, is out April 5.

