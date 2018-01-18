Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on the Rumored Inspiration Behind Baby No. 3's Name

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight regarding rumors about the name of her third child with Kanye West.



Just one day after the reality star's surrogate gave birth to their precious baby girl, fans started speculating that Kim was spilling clues about the newborn's moniker via Instagram.



It all started when Kim posted this close-up shot of a Louis Vuitton bag on Wednesday:

It wasn't long before fans started swarming the comments section, trying to figure out the secret message beyond the captionless post. "Could be the baby's name?!?!?" one fan wrote, with another writing, "OMG!!! This is in reference to her baby's name!"



Here's just a few of the potential names fans came up with for baby No. 3 based on the picture:



Love West



Diamond



Elle V



Lily of the Valley



Blossom



Liv



Trendy

Lord Voldemort



Cherry



Louis don Kanye



Prada



Handbag



We're not so sure about some of these, but with Kim and Kanye, anything goes!



Kim took to Twitter one day later, however, to shoot down speculation that the post had anything to do with her baby. "NOPE!" she explained. "It was [fashion designer] Kim Jones' last show and wanted to snap a LV pic. How amazing did Naomi [Campbell] & Kate [Moss] look?!"



Looks like we'll have to wait for Kim and Kanye to announce the name themselves, but in the meantime, watch the video below to hear everything we know about the newborn so far.



