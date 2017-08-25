Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Son Saint Following Taylor Swift's Fiery New Song -- See the Pic
Kim Kardashian West just loves being a mom!
The reality star shared a sweet photo of her son, Saint, to Instagram on Friday, writing “Good Morning."
He’s getting so big! It’s hard to believe the 20-month-old soon won’t be the baby in the family anymore, as Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate.
Meanwhile, not present on the 36-year-old mom’s social media is any acknowledgment of Taylor Swift’s fiery new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” despite all the speculation that the track -- far and away the singer’s darkest to date -- is heavily influenced by all the Taylor-Kim-Kanye drama that took place last year.
The second line of the song not-so-subtly seems to call out Kanye, as Taylor sings, “Don’t like your tilted stage,” given Kanye’s iconic Saint Pablo tour stage set-up.
Following the release of the song -- the video for which will debut at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor’s fans collectively lost all chill, and honestly, we don’t know if it’s coming back!
