Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic of Saint Kissing Baby Chicago

Saint West adores his baby sister, Chicago.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian shared the most adorable Instagram pic of her 2-year-old son giving his 2-month-old sister a kiss on the nose.

"He loves her so much," the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her sweet snap. Kardashian and husband, Kanye West, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter North, welcomed Chicago on January 15 via surrogate.

This is the third Instagram pic of their newborn that she's shared with her 109 million followers. The first photo was a selfie of the two with an animal nose and ears filter and the second was of her little girl in a pink onesie.

Earlier this week, the couple took their two eldest kids to the San Diego Zoo for a fun and low-key day out. Kardashian shared a handful of pics from their excursion on her Instagram Stories, which included North smiling next to a hippo and elephant.

Meanwhile on Friday, Kardashian took to social media to share that she and Millie Bobby Brown finally met. The Stranger Things star has been vocal about being a Kardashian fan in the past.

"You guys, look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday!” Kardashian said in her clips as Brown waved and said, "Hi." The 14-year-old actress also shared a selfie with the reality star with her fans.

