Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Throwback Thanksgiving Home Video — Watch!
Little Kim Kardashian West is too cute!
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an adorable Thanksgiving Day home video from her 1985 holiday play.
“Happy Thanksgiving,” Kardashian West tweeted on Thursday. In the video, a 5-year-old Kim is all dressed up, on stage and waving an American flag in what appears to be a school play.
She also posted a hilarious pic of her famous crying face and booty as Thanksgiving Day parade balloons.
The reality star, who is expecting her third child via surrogacy, recently spoke with ET about her growing family and the difficulties that she’s experienced with her pregnancies.
"You know, it is really different," Kim told ET. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”
Kardashian West also acknowledged that she didn't anticipate the hardships she's experienced so far.
Hear what she had to say in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
MORE: Kim Kardashian Warns Family About Copying Her Christmas Decor: Don't Steal My 'Vibe'
MORE: Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Baby Shower
MORE: Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3, Says North Is ‘So Excited’