Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Throwback Thanksgiving Home Video — Watch!

The reality star, who is expecting her third child via surrogacy, recently spoke with ET about her growing family and the difficulties that she’s experienced with her pregnancies.



"You know, it is really different," Kim told ET. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”



Kardashian West also acknowledged that she didn't anticipate the hardships she's experienced so far.



