Kim Kardashian Shares Details on Her ‘Low-Key’ Birthday Plans With Husband Kanye West

“Grateful for my new outlook in life,” she continued. “Looking forward to so much joy!”

The mother of two also shared the one thing that she’s looking forward to on her big day.

“Birthday dessert, I’m indulging in Khloe’s strawberry cobbler,” she said. “And always Hansen’s Cakes for B-Days!”

Meanwhile, Kim and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, have been serving up major fashion moments all month. On Wednesday, the two turned heads in sexy ensembles.

For more on their looks, watch the video below.