Kim Kardashian Shares Nude Photo Of Herself Climbing a Tree -- See the Pic!
Anything you can do, Kim Kardashian can do naked!
The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a black-and-white photo of herself climbing a tree... nude.
"So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making!" Kardashian captioned the photo. "It's out on Sept 7th in NYC #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #tasche."
The mother of two recently made headlines for another photo shoot, where she channeled Cher for Harper's Bazaar.
"She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her," Kardashian praised her idol. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the 70s and just what people must have thought back then."
Cher was flattered by the reality star's homage, tweeting, "Sister did us both proud."
