Kim Kardashian Shares Retro Throwback of Mom Kris and Grandma MJ: See the Pic!
Good looks run in this family!
Kim Kardashian West posted a throwback photo on Sunday, showcasing her mom, Kris, and grandma, MJ.
In the shot, Grandma MJ is smiling sweetly at a young Kris, who is wearing a white party dress and curls. Under the picture, shared from a photo album, the caption reads, "Mom approves." Kris also is a dead ringer for her model daughter, Kendall Jenner.
Kim recently did her own retro photo shoot, wearing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis-inspired looks for Interview magazine, rocking a white dress, along with pearls and teased hair, with her daughter, North, by her side.
But now she's sporting newly platinum blonde hair, and is adding to her own family with the help of a surrogate.
