Kim Kardashian Shares Topless Selfie After Slamming Baby No. 4 Rumors

Kim Kardashian West is one hot mama!



The 37-year-old reality star, who just welcomed her third child, baby girl Chicago, via surrogacy with Kanye West, took to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday to share a pic of her rockin' bod.



Kim appeared topless in the selfie, sporting damp beach waves and a pair of sparkly panties, highlighting her sexy curves and toned tummy.

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

We see you, Kim!



The post comes just one day after the mother of three epically shut down rumors that she's already asked her surrogate to carry another child for her and her husband. Kim retweeted a report from Daily Mail, writing, "Fake news."

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

Prior to baby Chi's arrival, Kim admitted to ET last November that surrogacy was much harder than she anticipated.



"You know, it is really different," she shared. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously, you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

"I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that," she added. "So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."



