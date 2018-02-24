Kim Kardashian Shares Who Baby Chicago Looks Like

Baby Chicago West is her own person!

Kim Kardashian revealed that her newborn daughter is the perfect mix of North and Saint, but has her own personality. When a fan tweeted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asking how her daughter was, Kardashian gave insight on her little one.

“The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!” Kardashian replied.

The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person! https://t.co/8jZyc7wokj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child on Jan. 15. Chicago was named after West's hometown.

"Kim doesn’t have any obvious connection to the city of Chicago, but Kanye grew up there," a source told ET after the couple welcomed their baby via surrogate. "He was raised in Chicago and it’s really where he started to thrive as an artist. His mother was also very connected to the city, so this is likely in part an homage to her.”

On Saturday, Kardashian also revealed that she is "over" her blonde tresses, tweeting, "I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!"

I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Though while at the Creative and Cultivate conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, the reality star shared that she does love her platinum hair but "is a brunette at heart."

