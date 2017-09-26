Kim Kardashian Sounds Off on 'Fake Stories' About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy, Defends Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian West is putting aside her differences with Caitlyn Jenner to address reports surrounding Kylie Jenner's pregnancy.

While no one from the Kardashian or Jenner family has talked about Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's baby news as of yet, Kim took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam a story that claimed that she "didn't respond well at first" to the news that her 20-year-old sister was expecting.

"This sounds like a very fake story..." she wrote in response to the report.