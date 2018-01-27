Kim Kardashian Sports Thong and Low-Cut Top in Sexy Instagram Video

It's casual Friday for Kim Kardashian.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy video of herself posing in a white thong and low-cut top for a photo shoot. Kardashian sits on what appears to be a hotel bed in the clip, holding the room's phone up to her ear while she films herself in the mirror.

This isn't the only racy look Kardashian has sported lately. The new mom of three showed off her toned physique in a topless photo on Instagram on Thursday, wearing nothing but a sparkly thong.

Welcoming baby Chicago earlier this month clearly hasn't slowed Kardashian down one bit. See more in the video below.

