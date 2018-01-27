News

Kim Kardashian Sports Thong and Low-Cut Top in Sexy Instagram Video

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Kim Kardashian
Getty Images

It's casual Friday for Kim Kardashian. 

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy video of herself posing in a white thong and low-cut top for a photo shoot. Kardashian sits on what appears to be a hotel bed in the clip, holding the room's phone up to her ear while she films herself in the mirror. 

MOOD On Set 🔥🔥 #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

This isn't the only racy look Kardashian has sported lately. The new mom of three showed off her toned physique in a topless photo on Instagram on Thursday, wearing nothing but a sparkly thong. 

Welcoming baby Chicago earlier this month clearly hasn't slowed Kardashian down one bit. See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kim Kardashian Goofs Off With Son Saint One Week After Birth of Chicago West: Pics!

Kim Kardashian Rocks See-Through Dress for Very Revealing Malibu Beach Photoshoot -- Pics!

Kim Kardashian Shares Topless Selfie After Slamming Baby No. 4 Rumors

Related Gallery