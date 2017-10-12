Kim Kardashian Struggles With Her Confidence, Shades Sister Khloe's Closet on 'KUWTK' --- Watch!
Sisterly love sometimes means throwing a little shade and being a little tricky in the Kardashian family.
In a new sneak peek clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian try to give sister Kim Kardashian West a break from social media after her self-confidence is rattled by some unflattering bikini pics that surfaced from her private vacation in Mexico.
So the sisters concoct a plan to get Kim away from her phone -- by having her help clean out Khloe's closet!
"Will you come to my closet and help me filter a few things?" Khloe innocently asks.
She agrees, and Kourtney swoops in with the mom card. "Can I use your phone, though, to call the kids? Because no one was answering me," she says.
Kim hands her phone off to Kourtney, as she accompanies Khloe upstairs.
In the confessional, the two reveal the logic behind their plan.
"Kim is normally not this insecure. if she just didn't have access to social media or stopped looking at the blogs, I think she would start to feel better," Kourtney reveals.
"I feel like one of the best things she did for herself after her Paris incident was, she really detached herself from the internet and social media," adds Khloe. "I think we kind of need to step in and do something, so she realizes that this does not matter and we need to just take that bulls**t out of her life."
In Khloe's closet, Kim can't help throw a little shade at her sister's fashion choices.
"So, you're keeping this?" she asks, holding up a jacket.
"I like sequins," Khloe says defensively.
Kim also calls another top "Jersey shore on another level" and declares that "everyone" has already worn something Khloe was considering.
Back in the confessional, Khloe hilariously expresses her regret at her attempted ruse.
"It's probably the worst idea I've ever had because now I'm being tortured," she says, before turning on Kourtney, who has been working on Kim's phone the entire time. "What the f**k is taking you so long?"
"I mean, I'm not, like, a phone genius," Kourtney replies.
Kim eventually leaves the closet and asks for her phone back, when Kourtney casually replies, "Hold on, I'm not done."
"What are you doing?" demands Kim.
What indeed?
Watch the full episode on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! to find out.
