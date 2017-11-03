Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West, Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson & More With Jennifer Lawrence: Top 5 Moments!

As if Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t relatable enough, she fangirled over Kim Kardashian West while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

In the process, the 27-year-old Oscar winner managed to get one of the juiciest interviews the 37-year-old reality star has ever given. The perfectly contoured back and forth lasted for almost 20 glorious minutes (like, seriously, can get J.Law her own talk show stat?).

From Kanye West’s worst habits to Lawrence’s drunken, naked antics inside Kim’s closet, here were the top moments from their sit-down: