Kim Kardashian Wants a Nude Photo Shoot to Show Off Fit Figure, Says There's No Feud Between Her and Kylie

Kardashian also cleared up the air about her "rivalry" with Kylie Jenner and demanding a "massive pay raise for KUWTK after a jealous blowout" with her youngest sister.

"False. What blowout? And no," she stated. "I see a lot of stuff about Kylie. Her and I are competing or like that her and I you know…but we both love makeup so much and there’s just never been a competition. I think her and I see eye to eye the most out of anyone. We’re like the most alike so there’s absolutely no competition whatsoever.”

The mother of two also jokingly confirmed that she puts husband Kanye West on marriage probation before baby No. 3.

"Fact, What does that mean? When you’re married aren’t you always on probation," she said with a laugh. Kardashian also shared that "there's no video or anything that could rock my marriage" and that the rumors about her and Kanye crumbling over a lawsuit are false.

"Nope," she confirmed.

