Kim Kardashian Warns Family About Copying Her Christmas Decor: Don't Steal My 'Vibe'

Don't even think about stealing Kim Kardashian West's Christmas vibe.

The 37-year-old warns her family about copying her holiday decor in a promo for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "A Very Kardashian Holiday."

"Last year, Kourtney and I got into the most epic fight because she fully copied my lights," Kim explains in the clip. "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season."

Kim, Kourtney and Kris Jenner all make their way to the Christmas decor shop together, but Kim realizes it was a mistake, when Kris expresses interest in the same ribbon.