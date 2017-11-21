Kim Kardashian Warns Family About Copying Her Christmas Decor: Don't Steal My 'Vibe'
Don't even think about stealing Kim Kardashian West's Christmas vibe.
The 37-year-old warns her family about copying her holiday decor in a promo for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "A Very Kardashian Holiday."
"Last year, Kourtney and I got into the most epic fight because she fully copied my lights," Kim explains in the clip. "I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season."
Kim, Kourtney and Kris Jenner all make their way to the Christmas decor shop together, but Kim realizes it was a mistake, when Kris expresses interest in the same ribbon.
"I want, like, a real bark tree. But I won't tell all my ideas out loud. My mom is somewhere lurking," Kim explains.
Kourtney, meanwhile, is happy to share her decor goals. "I'm going for my same vibe as last year," she says.
"Well, why don't we not talk about our vibes. That way no one can, like, steal a vibe," Kim snaps.
Watch below:
Before Christmas is here, the Kardashians will come together for Thanksgiving. See how the famous family celebrates in the video below.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Baby Shower
Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney and Scott Disick 'F**king Sick' After Trying to Hash Out Their Drama
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses in Only a Bodysuit and Blazer, Sister Kim Replicates the Style