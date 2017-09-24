Kim Kardashian Was 'Pretty Certain' She Miscarried While Pregnant With North: 'I Thought My Life Was Over'
For Kim Kardashian, the road to motherhood has had its share of ups and downs.
Kim sat down alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mom, Kris Jenner, for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians10th Anniversary Special -- hosted by Ryan Seacrest -- on Sunday, and the 36-year-old mother of two reflected on the emotional rollercoaster that came when she learned she was pregnant for the first time.
Kim recalled that she and Kourtney were in Florida, filming their spin-off reality series Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, when she found out. At the time, she and then-boyfriend Kanye West weren't considering children just yet.
"I don't even think we thought of kids. Khloe and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said they [thought] it would be really hard for me, so I was about to freeze me eggs," Kim recounted.
"And then I randomly got pregnant."
For Kim, the happy surprise was initially a cause for panic, and she called Kanye to tell him the news.
"I remember calling him and he thought a family member had died because I was so hysterical. I thought my life was over, [because] I was pregnant. It was so hard for me," Kim shared. "Obviously it’s the best thing that ever happened to me."
While Kim and Kanye welcomed their adorable daughter, North, in July 2013, the reality star has been very open about how painful her pregnancy was, and how she struggled with potentially life-threatening complications.
However, her pregnancy journey was fraught with difficulty from nearly the beginning. While she shot her reality series with her sister in Miami, she kept the pregnancy news a secret even as she began to suffer painful stomachaches.
"It was just a few weeks in, and I was so scared. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage. I was pretty certain about it," Kim explained. "I didn't know what was going on. So I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, 'There's no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let's get through it.'"
The doctor told her to come back the next morning, and when she did, it turns out the doctor had been wrong.
"I went in that morning and he's like, 'There's a heartbeat. You didn’t have a miscarriage!' And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is a sign,'" Kim remembered. "It was such an emotional Thanksgiving."
Kim and Kanye now share two children, North and 1-year-old son Saint, and the reality star says she remembers not wanting her kids to be on the family's reality franchise at all.
"At first we were like, 'Our kids will never be on!' I said that. 'No my daughter is never going to be on,'" she shared. "But she's like, always around me, and she's so cute, so I'm like, 'I just want people to see a little bit!'"
"It's never a story revolving [around] them or about them, or anything too personal," Kim added.
As for Kourtney, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend and KUWTK co-star Scott Disick, the situation has always been a little more fluid.
"I think the boundaries are always changing, as different things are going on in our lives," Kourtney said, referring to her 7-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope, and 2-year-old son Reign.
"We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not," Kim added.
It's been reported that Kim and Kanye are currently expecting baby no. 3 via a surrogate, and that they will be welcoming a baby girl in January. The couple have yet to officially confirm the reports. Check out the video below to hear more.