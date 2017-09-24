Kim Kardashian Was 'Pretty Certain' She Miscarried While Pregnant With North: 'I Thought My Life Was Over'

For Kim Kardashian, the road to motherhood has had its share of ups and downs.

Kim sat down alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mom, Kris Jenner, for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians10th Anniversary Special -- hosted by Ryan Seacrest -- on Sunday, and the 36-year-old mother of two reflected on the emotional rollercoaster that came when she learned she was pregnant for the first time.

Kim recalled that she and Kourtney were in Florida, filming their spin-off reality series Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, when she found out. At the time, she and then-boyfriend Kanye West weren't considering children just yet.

"I don't even think we thought of kids. Khloe and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said they [thought] it would be really hard for me, so I was about to freeze me eggs," Kim recounted.

"And then I randomly got pregnant."