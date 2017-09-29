News

Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable New Photo of Saint After Confirming Third Baby

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
kim_kardashian_GettyImages-844518144
Photo: Getty Images

He's growing up so fast!

Kim Kardashian West just shared a sweet picture of her and her husband Kanye West's baby boy, Saint.

The cute little guy is playing with one of his parents sandals, and wearing a big black t-shirt.

And Saint is going to have a new sibling to play with soon. Kim confirmed on Thursday via the season 14 trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she and Kanye are having a third baby through a surrogate.

"We're having a baby!" she told her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, over Facetime in the clip.

Saint is also going to have a few new cousins to play with. His aunts, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are both pregnant with their first children.

To keep track of the growing Kardashian-Jenner-West clan, watch the video below.