Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable New Photo of Saint After Confirming Third Baby
He's growing up so fast!
Kim Kardashian West just shared a sweet picture of her and her husband Kanye West's baby boy, Saint.
The cute little guy is playing with one of his parents sandals, and wearing a big black t-shirt.
And Saint is going to have a new sibling to play with soon. Kim confirmed on Thursday via the season 14 trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she and Kanye are having a third baby through a surrogate.
"We're having a baby!" she told her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, over Facetime in the clip.
Saint is also going to have a few new cousins to play with. His aunts, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are both pregnant with their first children.
Saint is also going to have a few new cousins to play with. His aunts, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are both pregnant with their first children.