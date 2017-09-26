Kim Kardashian Will Not Attend Paris Fashion Week One Year After Gunpoint Robbery
Kim Kardashian West is not headed back to Paris.
A year after being robbed at gunpoint in the European city, the 36-year-old reality star will skip Paris Fashion Week, her rep confirms to ET.
"She's not going as she has work commitments," the rep reveals.
However, not every Kardashian is skipping the annual fashion event. Kim's sister, Kourtney, is in Paris, and has been doing some pre-Fashion Week sightseeing, sending frequent updates to her Instagram story.
This is the second Paris Fashion Week Kim has skipped in the wake of the robbery, after not attending the Spring 2017 event in February. After the scary experience, Kim took a long break from social media, only in recent months being able to return to her prolific posting ways.
In the meantime, Kim and husband Kanye West are focused on preparing for baby No. 3, which the couple is having via surrogate.
Reporting by Darla Murray.