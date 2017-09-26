Kim Kardashian Will Not Attend Paris Fashion Week One Year After Gunpoint Robbery

Kim Kardashian West is not headed back to Paris.

A year after being robbed at gunpoint in the European city, the 36-year-old reality star will skip Paris Fashion Week, her rep confirms to ET.

"She's not going as she has work commitments," the rep reveals.

However, not every Kardashian is skipping the annual fashion event. Kim's sister, Kourtney, is in Paris, and has been doing some pre-Fashion Week sightseeing, sending frequent updates to her Instagram story.