Kim Kardashian's Comeback at Lamar Odom for Calling Out Khloe Is Absolutely Savage

With a new baby, it makes sense that Kim Kardashian West would be fiercely protective of family, and when commenting on sister Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom's, recent interview, she did not hold back.

In response to a sneak peek from Lamar's guest appearance on the BET show Mancave, where the former professional basketball player jokes that he knew it was over with Khloe "when she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer," Kim took to Twitter invoking Lamar's infamous life-threatening 2015 incident where he was found unconscious in a brothel, responding, "Or second or third brothel."

Naturally, Kim's mentions were on fire after she put out the tweet on Thursday, with shocked GIFs and blown-away responses from many, including Kim's friend, Chrissy Teigen, who replied, "GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH EM." (Chrissy clarified a moment later that her tweet contained a typo, and was meant to read like an exclaimed 'Got em!').

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH EM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2018

Gaht*. Gaht too excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2018

Watch below for a sneak peek of Lamar's interview.

Khloe was with Lamar through much of his recovery, even putting the couple's divorce on hold. However, the reality star ultimately refiled in May 2016, and is now expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for what Chrissy told ET about hoping to meet Kim and Kanye West's baby No. 3!

RELATED CONTENT:

Lamar Odom Collapses in Nightclub, Rep Says He’s ‘Doing Great’

Lamar Odom Says He's 'Still Got Love' for Khloe Kardashian and Wishes Her Well After Pregnancy News

EXCLUSIVE: Lamar Odom Says He's Rooting For Rob Kardashian Amid Blac Chyna Drama: 'He'll Live and Learn'

Related Gallery