Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Hear Woman's HIV Story During 'Eye-Opening' Visit to Planned Parenthood
Keeping Up With the Kardashians takes a serious turn on Sunday, when Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian take a visit to Planned Parenthood to learn more about the organization.
The sisters reflect on their "eye-opening" experience in a new promo for the episode, revealing how they learned the numerous ways Planned Parenthood has changed people's lives.
"The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it's like this abortion clinic. That's nothing like what it's like," Kim says to the camera in the clip. "Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me."
"Hearing the stories, for sure, was eye-opening," Kourtney adds, before the preview shows the sisters' meeting with Kelly, who emotionally shares her experience of how Planned Parenthood helped her and her boyfriend after learning they had HIV.
"I'm a big fan of Planned Parenthood now," Khloe reveals. "Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer, I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions and that's what I'm grateful I had the opportunity to do today."
The reality stars' visit actually occurred in May, with Kim taking to Instagram at the time to share a photo.
"My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. 😢," she captioned the pic. "They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!
