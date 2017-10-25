Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Hear Woman's HIV Story During 'Eye-Opening' Visit to Planned Parenthood

Keeping Up With the Kardashians takes a serious turn on Sunday, when Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian take a visit to Planned Parenthood to learn more about the organization.

The sisters reflect on their "eye-opening" experience in a new promo for the episode, revealing how they learned the numerous ways Planned Parenthood has changed people's lives.

"The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it's like this abortion clinic. That's nothing like what it's like," Kim says to the camera in the clip. "Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me."

"Hearing the stories, for sure, was eye-opening," Kourtney adds, before the preview shows the sisters' meeting with Kelly, who emotionally shares her experience of how Planned Parenthood helped her and her boyfriend after learning they had HIV.