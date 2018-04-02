Kim Richards Owes More Than $100K in Back Taxes

Kim Richards allegedly owes $118,758.01 in taxes dating back to 2013.

According to documents obtained by ET, the State of California is asking that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pays $52,068.70 in unpaid taxes for 2013 and $66,689.31 for 2014.

A tax lien for 2013 was issued in April 2017, followed by a filing for 2014's unpaid amount in December 2017.

ET has reached out to Richards for comment, however The Blast reports that the 53-year-old has yet to make any payments.

Kim has largely remained out of the public eye following her April 2015 arrest for public intoxication, she even sat out this last season of RHOBH.

“She’s got a lot of stuff going on in her personal life,” Kim's sister and co-star, Kyle Richards, told ET ahead of the season 8 premiere. “She's happy doing what she's doing right now.”

For now, Kim remains focused on her continued sobriety.

