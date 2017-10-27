Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Dress Like a Playboy Bunny and Hugh Hefner for ‘RHOA’ Finale: Pics!

Couples costume goals! Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, upped their Halloween game on Thursday night, rocking a Playmate and Hugh Hefner costume.

The pair were attending an event, which was being filmed for the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and they went all-out.

“So fun! In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon,” Zolciak captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “THANK YOU @vintageinspiredbyjackie for making this perfect ‘Playboy Bunny’ costume It's a Dream! First time Kroy and I have EVER dressed up so fun #RHOAFinale#Pray4Me.”