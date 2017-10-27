Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Dress Like a Playboy Bunny and Hugh Hefner for ‘RHOA’ Finale: Pics!
Couples costume goals! Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, upped their Halloween game on Thursday night, rocking a Playmate and Hugh Hefner costume, respectively.
The pair were attending an event, which was being filmed for the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and they went all-out.
“So fun! In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon,” Zolciak captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “THANK YOU @vintageinspiredbyjackie for making this perfect ‘Playboy Bunny’ costume It's a Dream! First time Kroy and I have EVER dressed up so fun #RHOAFinale#Pray4Me.”
The 39-year-old reality star was nervous to film the Bravo show’s finale, saying on Snapchat, “Pray for me. Please all pray for me.”
And they ran into some bad traffic on the way to the festivities.
“I quit, this Atlanta traffic has me feeling some kind of way,” Kim said on Snapchat while Kroy was driving. “I’ve only gone two miles in 27 minutes. At this point, babe, we might as well go to Waffle House.”
When they finally arrived at the venue, Kim added, “I think it’s a little weird that we’re at a church, but we can always use some blessings.”
Thankfully the evening ended at a Waffle House, with Kim and Kroy going inside (while still in costume!).
