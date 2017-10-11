Kim Zolciak Biermann Gives Her Blessing for Daughter Brielle to Get Engaged to Boyfriend! (Exclusive)

Is a Don’t Be Tardy wedding in the works?

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter, Brielle, recently opened up to ET about wanting to get engaged to her longtime boyfriend, 21-year-old professional baseball player Michael Kopech. Now, Kim is saying she approves.

“I really do like Michael a lot,” Kim tells ET. “I think he's a very well-rounded young man. To be so young, so focused, so driven. His family's great. I wouldn't have a problem with it, honestly.”

“They have my blessing,” she adds. “I think she's young. I do think she's young. But back in the day, you know, what, 25, 30 years ago, you know, getting married at 18, 19, 20 was [the norm].”

Brielle admits she would like to live on her own, though, before she gets even more serious with Michael. She still lives at home with her family in Atlanta.