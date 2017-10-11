Kim Zolciak Biermann Gives Her Blessing for Daughter Brielle to Get Engaged to Boyfriend! (Exclusive)
Is a Don’t Be Tardy wedding in the works?
Kim Zolciak Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter, Brielle, recently opened up to ET about wanting to get engaged to her longtime boyfriend, 21-year-old professional baseball player Michael Kopech. Now, Kim is saying she approves.
“I really do like Michael a lot,” Kim tells ET. “I think he's a very well-rounded young man. To be so young, so focused, so driven. His family's great. I wouldn't have a problem with it, honestly.”
“They have my blessing,” she adds. “I think she's young. I do think she's young. But back in the day, you know, what, 25, 30 years ago, you know, getting married at 18, 19, 20 was [the norm].”
Brielle admits she would like to live on her own, though, before she gets even more serious with Michael. She still lives at home with her family in Atlanta.
Brielle Biermann Opens Up About Her Boyfriend Michael Kopech: 'I Think He's The One'
“People are like, 'Move out! Get a job,’ you know, blah, blah, blah,” Kim shares. “They don't know. She's such a big help, I mean, picking the kids up from school … [or] I need something at the grocery store, or whatever. I just can't -- she's a really big help! And the little ones love her. I can't imagine, I mean, she picks 'em up at school and they think they're so cool.”
Kim says she’s in no rush for her daughter to move out on her own.
“She's making a lot of money, you know, with social media,” she says. “Like, life is good. Hoard it all, bank it all -- enjoy life.”
For more on Brielle and Michael’s relationship, check out the video below and tune into Don’t Be Tardy every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
Find Out What’s Holding Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech Back From Getting Engaged (Exclusive)