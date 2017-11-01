Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pens Heartfelt Note to Single Mothers: 'Keep Believing and Achieving'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is counting her blessings.

The Don't Be Tardy star penned a heartfelt note on Wednesday about becoming a single mother when she was 23.

"Me and my sweet @arianabiermann I had her at 23yrs old and became a single parent close to her delivery! Scared out of my mind," Zolciak-Biermann wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback herself holding her now-16-year-old daughter, Ariana. "I can't help reflect back and Thank God for the strength to keep going! I'm living proof that if you keep on believing miracles can happen!!"

"To every single mother in this world I know it's not easy quite frankly I don't know how I did it, but keep believing and achieving! Dreams do come true!! Nobody could stop me from achieving my dreams and nobody can stop you! STAY STRONG!" she continued. "P.S I have great hair yes and no this isn't a wig 😂 this was 16yrs ago ❤️ for sure have the good hair gene 🙏🏼."