Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Steamy Topless Beach Pic With Husband Kroy Biermann

Hello sexy Monday!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann kicked off her week by jetting off on vacay with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and the reality star wasted no time getting into holiday mode -- and out of her clothes!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a steamy snap on Instagram, showing her naked apart from a bikini bottom, while cuddled up to Kroy on the sand.

“Day 1 of our getaway 😍,” the 39-year-old Bravo personality captioned the pic. “I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world 🌎.”

The pair have been married for six years and renewed their vows in May last year to mark seven years since they met at a Dancing with Atlanta Stars event.

Zolciak-Biermann's daughters then took to using the post’s comments section to communicate with each other, with Brielle asking Ariana, “Do you know how to text back?”

In January, Zolciak-Biermann flaunted her hot bod in another sexy beach pic, this time posing in bikini while “trying to be Britney Spears.”

Trying to be Britney Spears 😝🕺🏼 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 23, 2018 at 5:38am PST

