Kim Zolciak Biermann Promises to Call ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Out on Their BS (Exclusive)

Kim Zolciak Biermann said the one thing that would get her back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was a big check -- and we’re guessing Bravo delivered.

The OG Housewife returns for the series’ landmark 10th season this November as an official cast member for the first time in five years.

“You know, I’m motivated by money,” she jokes to ET. “That’s my answer to it all, you know? I’m motivated by money and I always do follow my heart. Money doesn’t motivate me to the point of doing something stupid, or something I’m not enjoying. I don’t sell my soul.”

“I have given it a lot of thought over the years,” she adds. “I’m definitely excited to be back. It’s definitely a totally different vibe from Don’t Be Tardy.”

The 39-year-old star walked away from Bravo’s biggest show back in 2012.

“You know, I felt so broken when I walked off the show five years ago, pregnant with Kash,” she admits. “I’ve never had somebody put their hands on me. I’ve never had someone scream at my face like that. I’ve never felt with just, high highs and low lows like that, in my life and it, like, progressively took a toll on me to the point, obviously, where my pregnancy was being affected, and that wasn’t going to happen.”