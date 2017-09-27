Kim Zolciak Biermann Promises to Call ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Out on Their BS (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak Biermann said the one thing that would get her back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was a big check -- and we’re guessing Bravo delivered.
The OG Housewife returns for the series’ landmark 10th season this November as an official cast member for the first time in five years.
“You know, I’m motivated by money,” she jokes to ET. “That’s my answer to it all, you know? I’m motivated by money and I always do follow my heart. Money doesn’t motivate me to the point of doing something stupid, or something I’m not enjoying. I don’t sell my soul.”
“I have given it a lot of thought over the years,” she adds. “I’m definitely excited to be back. It’s definitely a totally different vibe from Don’t Be Tardy.”
The 39-year-old star walked away from Bravo’s biggest show back in 2012.
“You know, I felt so broken when I walked off the show five years ago, pregnant with Kash,” she admits. “I’ve never had somebody put their hands on me. I’ve never had someone scream at my face like that. I’ve never felt with just, high highs and low lows like that, in my life and it, like, progressively took a toll on me to the point, obviously, where my pregnancy was being affected, and that wasn’t going to happen.”
“It was definitely a difficult decision to,” she continues, “I didn’t think in the moment, in hindsight, I’d be getting my own show.”
That show would, of course, be Kim’s family-centric spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, returning for its sixth season on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET.
“I’ve changed a lot,” Kim says. “I’m so much stronger and I love Kim so much more, and I’m comfortable with who I am and where I’m at in my life, and I’m proud of myself.”
“You can’t really tear me down anymore,” she notes. “I have grown so much in five years, and I’m so thankful to be able to go back and see that. It’s not like I needed the confirmation, but it’s so black and white ... I’m so grateful for the first five seasons, and I’m grateful for the break that I’ve had, and I’m so enjoying most of it… minus a scene.”
The “scene” Kim is referring to is reportedly a blowout fight between her and Kenya Moore, whom she also sparred with in the season nine finale.
“I’m not a bull-s**tter,” Kim explains. “I see things for what they are. I’m also intuitive. I call people on their stuff. I don’t really care. I’m very comfortable. So, you can try to bulls**t somebody else, it’s not going to work with me. It’s a lot of fun, aside from a girl.”
“These girls are fun,” she adds. “They’re successful. They’re mothers. It’s fun ... it’s a totally different vibe than filming with your family. So, I really am enjoying myself, honestly. And getting back with Sheree [Whitfield], we’ve been close for years and years and years. So, it’s always fun to film with her.”
Season 10 also sees the return of NeNe Leakes as a full-time cast member.
“NeNe’s a lot of fun,” Kim teases. “It’s almost getting to know her again, because I haven’t spent so much time with her. Like, I’ve consistently been in contact with Sheree for all the years. But, you know, I mean -- NeNe’s NeNe.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s new season premieres on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET. For more with Kim, check out the video below.