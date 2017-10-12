Kim Zolciak Biermann Rewatches and Reacts to Infamous ‘Real Housewives’ Wig-Pulling Fight (Exclusive)

Wig, snatched!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for its landmark 10th season this November, and with it comes OG star Kim Zolciak Biermann. The 39-year-old makes her long-awaited return to the series that made her famous as a “friend” of the cast this season, and in honor of her comeback, ET is taking a walk down memory lane with the star.

Flashback to season two, episode three -- titled “Unbeweavable.” Kim met up with co-stars Sheree Whitfield and NeNe Leakes for a scene that ended with them out on the streets of Atlanta, screaming and pulling wigs… inexplicably in front of Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael.

“I was meeting with somebody [about] these, like, e-cigarettes,” Kim recalls. “And he was with Michael Lohan. [We were] at a restaurant before, [and] I was trying to quit smoking back then -- 10 years ago -- and so they were showing me these e-cigarettes.”

“They were not a [big] thing [back then],” she continues “They were all flavored and whatever, and so they went and dropped me off at the filming … I've never seen [Michael] again, or spoken to him.”