Kim Zolciak Biermann Rewatches and Reacts to Infamous ‘Real Housewives’ Wig-Pulling Fight (Exclusive)
Wig, snatched!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for its landmark 10th season this November, and with it comes OG star Kim Zolciak Biermann. The 39-year-old makes her long-awaited return to the series that made her famous as a “friend” of the cast this season, and in honor of her comeback, ET is taking a walk down memory lane with the star.
Flashback to season two, episode three -- titled “Unbeweavable.” Kim met up with co-stars Sheree Whitfield and NeNe Leakes for a scene that ended with them out on the streets of Atlanta, screaming and pulling wigs… inexplicably in front of Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael.
“I was meeting with somebody [about] these, like, e-cigarettes,” Kim recalls. “And he was with Michael Lohan. [We were] at a restaurant before, [and] I was trying to quit smoking back then -- 10 years ago -- and so they were showing me these e-cigarettes.”
“They were not a [big] thing [back then],” she continues “They were all flavored and whatever, and so they went and dropped me off at the filming … I've never seen [Michael] again, or spoken to him.”
Michael stepped into the fight to help Kim escape Sheree and NeNe, who had ganged up on Kim.
“I would hope any man would step in there when you have any argument happening with women,” Kim says.
Watching the scene back, Kim actually calls the moment “lighthearted,” noting she and her co-stars all had a lot of fun in their confessional interviews at the time… even if their hair, makeup and wardrobe could have used some help.
“That hair’s a mess,” Kim says of her synthetic wig. “I really should've had a makeup artist. We all should have … Two seasons we did our own. A mess! And that wig, honey. I swear it didn't look like that in person. Look at my eyebrows! They're black lines. Why did I think that was cute?”
Kim’s definitely upgraded her look in the last 10 years, but watching back the wig pull made her realize not much has changed in terms of her co-stars’ behavior.
“I often wonder, like, ‘Are you OK?’” she says filming now. “But at the end of the day, Sheree and I, that's the only issue we ever had. And it was kind of building and building, 'cause we were kinda kept apart during, for a good couple weeks during that situation right there. So, NeNe was kinda fueling it and it's just whatever. So, people are like, how are you so close after that? But I mean, that was really -- you saw me in her face, it was kind of a dual situation.”
“Going back … I thought it would be a lot more positive,” Kim continues. “I've grown and I would assume that everybody else would grow. And life is too short, you know? ... I just look at life like, you know, I mean, a little bit different than I did then.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo on Nov. 5. To get your Kim fix now, check out her family-centric show, Don’t Be Tardy, airing Fridays on Bravo.