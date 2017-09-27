Kim Zolciak Biermann Shares Secrets Behind Her Lasting Marriage to Kroy -- From Sex to Cell Phones (Exclusive)

Kim Zolciak Biermann isn’t shy to share the No. 1 thing she says keeps her marriage to husband of nearly six years, Kroy, strong.

“Sex, sex and more sex, for sure!” she spills to ET, adding that communication comes second.

“That’s definitely not my strong point,” she admits. “So, I’m consistently and constantly working on that. But, communication is key. You know, your husband or your wife, they’re not mind readers. As much as I think Kroy is, he’s not.”

The 39-year-old also confesses she often forgets to live in the moment -- and not on her phone.

“I think that’s the struggle that is now, you know, part of being a mom, a dad, with children, with your partner -- social media, phones, Facebook, Instagram -- all this kind of social media stuff,” she says. “Kroy will be talking to me and -- ding ding -- my phone will go off, and it’s an email, or something on Instagram, whatever it is, and I’ll just pick the phone up and he’ll be like, ‘I’m talking to you!’ You know, and so that’s kind of almost a constant struggle in my house.”