Kim Zolciak Calls Her Parents ‘Disgusting and Sad,’ Says She Hasn’t Talked to Them in 6 Years
Kim Zolciak will not stay silent.
The mother of six took to social media on Wednesday to respond to comments made by her father, Joe Zolciak, about her decision to keep her family's dog, Sinn, after the dog bit her 5-year-old son, Kash, in the face earlier this year.
When a fan asked the 39-year-old reality star about her response to her dad’s comments, she tweeted: “It's disgusting and sad. My parents haven't been a part of my life or my kids for six years. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar.”
Kim then took to Instagram to further explain the situation, writing: “Anyone that is close to me or my family knows firsthand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby @kashbiermann was for us and still is! My parents who haven't been a part of me or my families lives for close to six years somehow think it’s appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know NOTHING about! They have never even met Kash or any of our dogs!”
Along with the caption she posted the quote, “Blood makes you related. Loyalty makes you family,” adding, “No matter what, I still can't and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar. #Disgusting #IllNeverUnderstand #MyTeamSaysToSayNothing #ButThisIsTooMuch.”
Her father, Joe, and mother, Karen, have both appeared on Don’t Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but have since had a falling out with their daughter.
“My parents are just toxic. They did horrible things to me throughout my years in Atlanta and I just let it go and let it go because those are you parents, they can do no wrong,” Kim told her friends during a 2015 episode of Don’t Be Tardy. “And finally I woke up and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m done playing with you guys.’ My mom would charge me as a single mom to watch my kids at night -- $100 to watch my kids at night so I could work as a nurse. It was terrible. When I saw my daughter crying about what s**t my parents put in the media, I said, ‘That’s it, you will never have the ability to come and hurt my children or me.’”
Here's more from Kim: