Kim Zolciak Calls Her Parents ‘Disgusting and Sad,’ Says She Hasn’t Talked to Them in 6 Years

Kim Zolciak will not stay silent.

The mother of six took to social media on Wednesday to respond to comments made by her father, Joe Zolciak, about her decision to keep her family's dog, Sinn, after the dog bit her 5-year-old son, Kash, in the face earlier this year.

When a fan asked the 39-year-old reality star about her response to her dad’s comments, she tweeted: “It's disgusting and sad. My parents haven't been a part of my life or my kids for six years. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar.”

Kim then took to Instagram to further explain the situation, writing: “Anyone that is close to me or my family knows firsthand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby @kashbiermann was for us and still is! My parents who haven't been a part of me or my families lives for close to six years somehow think it’s appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know NOTHING about! They have never even met Kash or any of our dogs!”