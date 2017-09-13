Kim Zolciak Celebrates Husband Kroy Biermann’s Birthday in Sweet Posts: 'Is He Not the Sexiest Man Ever?'
Kroy Biermann is feeling the birthday love from his family!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Tuesday with multiple posts celebrating her NFL player husband turning 32 years old.
MORE: Kim Zolciak Gifts Son Kash With a New Puppy for His Birthday, 4 Months After His Dog Attack
“Happy Birthday to the love of my life @kroybiermann the big 32!!!” Kim wrote. “Can you believe all that you have accomplished in just 32 yrs!!!?? … I LOVE YOU.”
“Heading out for my lovers birthday dinner!!” the 39-year-old reality star later added. “Is he not the sexiest man EVER?!!”
Brielle Biermann also took to Instagram to wish her pops well on his big day, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY‼️ @kroybiermann it takes a real man to be able to step into someone's life and immediately take the role as their father at only 24 years old but you did,” the 20-year-old wrote. “And you did it very well! im so blessed to have you in my life! i hope my husband one day will be half the man you are to my mom and the kids. i love you dad!♥️got a red velvet cake and meeeeee (flew in just for your bday!) waiting at the kitchen table for u!!”
Happy birthday, Kroy!
Meanwhile, Kim is super big on birthdays.
Watch below for the epic 20th birthday party she threw for her daughter this past February.