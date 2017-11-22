Kim Zolciak Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Daughter Brielle Tweets She's Expecting Baby No. 7
Kim Zolciak-Biermann says she isn't pregnant again.
The Don't Be Tardy star took to Snapchat on Wednesday to shoot down pregnancy reports after her daughter, Brielle Biermann, tweeted that she was expecting her seventh child.
"OMG!!! i'm so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!" Brielle wrote, before sharing a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram. "OMG!!!! i can't wait to meet the little nugget inside. it's been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7."
The 20-year-old reality star also told a Twitter user that her mom was "due in the spring sometime."
The posts were quickly deleted, however, after Kim Snapchatted that "Brielle's lying!" Kim has six kids: Brielle, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5 and twins Kaia and Kane, 3.
Brielle's apparent prank came just hours after Kim received backlash for seemingly encouraging her oldest daughter to flash a breast on Snapchat.
In a now-deleted post filmed on Saturday, Zolciak reportedly said, "I'm thankful I don't have a f**king sister because I'd be really pissed in all my pregnancies," before asking Brielle to lift her shirt. "Show Khloe how big her t*ts are gonna be."
"They're gonna sue us for sexual harassment like everyone else in the world," Brielle reportedly said in another deleted video.
Fans took to social media with suspicions that Kim was chatting with Khloe Kardashian -- and slammed the reality star for urging her daughter to expose herself.
Kim, however, attempted to set the record straight on Twitter, writing, "IT WAS A PRIVATE SNAP TO MY GIRLFRIEND CHLOE (who fits Brielle and I for swimsuits and Bras) NOT @khloekardashian THAT I ACCIDENTALLY POSTED! So before you assume please check the facts!!!"
This isn't the first time Kim has ignited controversy. See more in the video below.
