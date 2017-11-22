Kim Zolciak Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Daughter Brielle Tweets She's Expecting Baby No. 7

Kim Zolciak-Biermann says she isn't pregnant again.

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Snapchat on Wednesday to shoot down pregnancy reports after her daughter, Brielle Biermann, tweeted that she was expecting her seventh child.

"OMG!!! i'm so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!" Brielle wrote, before sharing a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram. "OMG!!!! i can't wait to meet the little nugget inside. it's been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7."

The 20-year-old reality star also told a Twitter user that her mom was "due in the spring sometime."