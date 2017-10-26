Kim Zolciak Panics While 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaia Gets Her Ears Pierced: ‘Your Mom’s Crying and You’re Not!’
Nervous mama! Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on Wednesday to share a milestone in her 3-year-old daughter Kaia’s life.
The reality star, 39, shared a series of videos while her little girl got her ears pierced with diamond studs. Kaia sat in her dad Kroy Biermann’s lap while she bravely went through the piercing.
"The time has come for Kaia to get her ears pierced. She has begged me for two years,” Zolciak narrated one clip. “The time has come. Brielle and Ariana both had their ears pierced at like three weeks. I cried my eyes out, so pray for me."
The Bravo star struggled to watch Kaia get her ears pierced, crying out, “My stomach is so upset!” and telling her daughter, "Your mom's crying and you're not. You're such a toughie!"
MORE: Kim Zolciak Biermann Rewatches and Reacts to Infamous ‘RHOA’ Wig-Pulling Fight (Exclusive)
Eventually, Kaia had two diamonds in her ears, smiling for the camera to show off her new bling.
For more from the Zolciaks, watch the clip below!