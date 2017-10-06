Kim Zolciak Says She Has Bad ‘Baby Fever’ With Hubby Kroy Biermann, Wants Her Seventh Child
If Kim Zolciak had it her way, she’d be welcoming baby no. 7 any day now! The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday alongside her husband, Kroy Biermann.
When a caller asked if the couple would be open to having another child, Kim gushed about the possibility.
“I’m so excited about it because I have baby fever so bad,” she dished.
When host Andy Cohen asked Kroy if he wanted more kids, he replied, “At this point no, but I will never say never.”
The 32-year-old football pro got a vasectomy after the couple welcomed twins in November 2013, but Kim noted, “It’s so easy to fix it.”
And if they were to have another one, Kim knows which gender she’d prefer.
“I want another boy really bad where I can have some time off for six weeks, and breastfeed and snuggle,” she revealed. “It’s kind of like a fantasy, because I went back to work with KJ seven days later. I fantasize about it, but I’m very happy with what we have.”
The pair also praised one another’s parenting of their six kids.
“We balance each other out,” Kim said of her husband of almost six years. “He’s raised little men. Every Monday night, the garbage, they take out -- all three of the boys. They treat me like a queen -- all three of the boys. So he’s raised little men already. He’s an incredible dad. When they cry, I cry. He’s like, ‘Cut it out!’”
Kroy noted that their sons benefit from Kim’s nurturing attitude.
“They need that too though,” he said. “They’re very sensitive. They’re very in touch with their emotions. They communicate very well. They express their feelings, all of that comes from her.”
For more from Kim, watch the clip below!