Kim Zolciak Says She Has Bad ‘Baby Fever’ With Hubby Kroy Biermann, Wants Her Seventh Child

If Kim Zolciak had it her way, she’d be welcoming baby no. 7 any day now! The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday alongside her husband, Kroy Biermann.

When a caller asked if the couple would be open to having another child, Kim gushed about the possibility.

“I’m so excited about it because I have baby fever so bad,” she dished.