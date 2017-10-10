Kim Zolciak Says She's Hired Marty Singer to Take NeNe Leakes to Court Over 'Racist' Accusations (Exclusive)

"I don't take it lightly and I don't appreciate it, and the hashtag, 'KKK,' is kind of the one that put me over the edge," Zolciak told ET on Tuesday. "And to say my whole family is [racist], there's been threats on Brielle's Instagram, threats on my stuff. We've had to change a lot of things in the last few days because of it. I mean, it just takes one crazy person. This world is a crazy place, and in this situation, I just... I'll never understand it."

While Zolciak prepares for her legal drama with Leakes, she'll eventually have to come face-to-face with the reality star to film the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show.

"I don't think she's in the right frame of mind at this stage of the game. But I'm an adult and I can handle myself. I don't have anything to say, and I won't again. There's a line that's definitely been crossed and it just went too far," she said, adding that Hollywood legal heavyweight Singer "does not play."

ET has reached out to Singer for comment.

Season six of Zolciak's reality show, Don't Be Tardy, will be filled with much happier moments, like her vow renewal with husband Kroy Biermann.