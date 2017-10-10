Kim Zolciak Says She's Hired Marty Singer to Take NeNe Leakes to Court Over 'Racist' Accusations (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak has lawyered up.
During a Facebook Live interview with ET's Brice Sander on Tuesday, the 39-year-old reality star opened up about NeNe Leakes' "inappropriate" allegations against her family -- and revealed that she has hired attorney Marty Singer to take her to court.
"I don't have anything to say [to Leaks]. I think it's pretty inappropriate," Zolciak shared. "I think the banter back and forth and kind of having fun and there's catty moments, we're all grown women and just kind of living life. But the racism card is not something that I feel like, in this day and age, that you should pull. And I didn't take it lightly. And yes, I have hired Marty Singer."
Leakes made headlines last week after calling out Zolciak's 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Bierman, for posting a Snapchat video about allegedly finding cockroaches at Leakes' home. In her since-deleted Instagram post, Leakes called Brielle "racist trash," Zolciak a "trashy mom" and hashtagged "#KKK."
"I don't take it lightly and I don't appreciate it, and the hashtag, 'KKK,' is kind of the one that put me over the edge," Zolciak told ET on Tuesday. "And to say my whole family is [racist], there's been threats on Brielle's Instagram, threats on my stuff. We've had to change a lot of things in the last few days because of it. I mean, it just takes one crazy person. This world is a crazy place, and in this situation, I just... I'll never understand it."
While Zolciak prepares for her legal drama with Leakes, she'll eventually have to come face-to-face with the reality star to film the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show.
"I don't think she's in the right frame of mind at this stage of the game. But I'm an adult and I can handle myself. I don't have anything to say, and I won't again. There's a line that's definitely been crossed and it just went too far," she said, adding that Hollywood legal heavyweight Singer "does not play."
ET has reached out to Singer for comment.
Season six of Zolciak's reality show, Don't Be Tardy, will be filled with much happier moments, like her vow renewal with husband Kroy Biermann.
"This season's really great. We do renew our vows, which is so beautiful."
"We didn't have our vows written. It was very chaotic," she confessed of the ceremony, which happened just after son Kash's traumatic dog bite. "It ended up having way more meaning than we ever anticipated."
Don't Be Tardy airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.