Kim Zolciak Shares Pic of Son Kash Kissing Their Dog That Bit Him Ahead of Emotional ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Episode

Kim Zolciak is used to sharing her life on reality TV, but this Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy will likely be a tough one for her.

The 39-year-old mother of six and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have decided to tell the story of their 5-year-old son Kash’s traumatic dog bite, which took place back in April.

“There are no words to describe the episode tomorrow night of Don't Be Tardy,” Zolciak wrote on Instagram. “Kroy and I after a few tough days and many conversations decided to share our story about Kash and the dog bite. I’m sick to my stomach and my eyes are full of tears as I try to even write this.. the sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE!”