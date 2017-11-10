Kim Zolciak Shares Pic of Son Kash Kissing Their Dog That Bit Him Ahead of Emotional ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Episode
Kim Zolciak is used to sharing her life on reality TV, but this Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy will likely be a tough one for her.
The 39-year-old mother of six and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have decided to tell the story of their 5-year-old son Kash’s traumatic dog bite, which took place back in April.
“There are no words to describe the episode tomorrow night of Don't Be Tardy,” Zolciak wrote on Instagram. “Kroy and I after a few tough days and many conversations decided to share our story about Kash and the dog bite. I’m sick to my stomach and my eyes are full of tears as I try to even write this.. the sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE!”
Zolciak shared a photo of Kash kissing the family’s dog Sinn, revealing for the first time to People magazine that Sinn is the dog who bit and almost blinded her son.
At the time, Biermann, 32, had been outside blowing leaves in the yard when Sinn, a rescued husky-boxer mix nipped Kash in the face right next to his eye.
MORE: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pens Heartfelt Note to Single Mothers: 'Keep Believing and Achieving'
“I'll never forget Kash's plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash's surgery. He looked me square in my eyes and said, ‘You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!’” Zolciak recalled on social media. “Well, Dr. Williams, you best believe we will!!”
The couple also spoke with People about their decision to keep Sinn even after Kash’s traumatic injury.
“If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn’t want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn’t be here,” Zolciak told the magazine, noting that Kash even asked for Sinn while in the hospital recovering from the bite. “We love Sinn, he’s part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt.”
The family has since restricted their pet from roaming freely around the house, saying he stays in a locked crate and is always supervised when he’s out.
MORE: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Dress Like a Playboy Bunny and Hugh Hefner for ‘RHOA’ Finale: Pics!
“We’ve taught our kids, no matter how nice dogs are, they are capable of anything and cannot communicate to us in another way than through action — be it barking, growling, biting, scratching, or running away,” Biermann added. “A child sees flurry, fluffy, fun, slobbery … they don’t see danger. And we didn’t either, as adults who had always owned dogs but never gone through something like this. But you have to understand those triggers. Whether it’s loud noise, their tail being pulled, whatever it is, it should be on the forefront of everybody’s mind. Not as fear, but just awareness.”
Don’t Be Tardy airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.